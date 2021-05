LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a recent report from Bloomberg, 1.4 million mothers who left the workforce due to the pandemic are struggling to get back in, even though the job market is wide open right now.

Many Las Vegas companies are holding job fairs and hiring events. So, why is this happening?

UNLV Economics Professor C. Jeffrey Waddoups, Ph.D., joined Mondays with Monica to share some insight into the problem.

You can watch the full interview in the live player above.