Mondays with Monica: Tips to juggle double-duty of working from home and parenting kids during distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people have been working at home while managing to parent their kids as they juggle distance learning.
Chris Tamura, the executive director of HR at a biotech company and instructor at UNLV, talks with Monica O. Jackson about handling double duty.
Here’s some tips he offers:
- When presenting on a conference call: establish rules or signals to avoid interruptions
- Try and schedule breaks where the family can take a walk outside
- Do not apologize for distractions. Try and continue without drawing attention
- Understand that you are not alone in adapting to this environment
- Take a virtual vacation and time off to recharge and spend time with the family