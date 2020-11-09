Mondays with Monica: Tips to juggle double-duty of working from home and parenting kids during distance learning

Local News

by: Monica O. Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people have been working at home while managing to parent their kids as they juggle distance learning.

Chris Tamura, the executive director of HR at a biotech company and instructor at UNLV, talks with Monica O. Jackson about handling double duty.

Here’s some tips he offers:

  • When presenting on a conference call: establish rules or signals to avoid interruptions
  • Try and schedule breaks where the family can take a walk outside
  • Do not apologize for distractions. Try and continue without drawing attention
  • Understand that you are not alone in adapting to this environment
  • Take a virtual vacation and time off to recharge and spend time with the family

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

