Mondays with Monica: Tips on how to stretch your stimulus check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local life coach, small business consultant and author is offering up some tips on how to stretch out those stimulus checks dropping into Americans’ bank accounts this week.

Christia’n Annice joined “Mondays with Monica” and discussed how those struggling to get by right now can get creative with how they spend that extra $600.

Some tips include:

Discussing how money will be used with your family

Invest in stocks

Pool the funds

Consider ownership

