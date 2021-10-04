MONDAYS WITH MONICA: ‘The Queen of Broadway’ shares how excited she is to return to the stage, why Las Vegas has a special place in her heart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monica O. Jackson speaks with Christiane Noll on how it feels to be reunited with her friends on Broadway. She also shares why Las Vegas has a special place in her heart.

“We are getting ready to go back into rehearsals. We are now into October. Happy Fall! At the end of this month, we are finally starting to get back into the rehearsal studio, and I think they are hoping to open back up on Broadway on the 5th anniversary of the original opening on December 11,” Noll said.

“I’d say we are all excited and a little nervous and not sure exactly what’s going to happen. We are all really enthusiastic about the notion that we are going to dive back in. Audiences are going to come back in NY and Broadway’s going to thrive again. I think we’re all still a little nervous about it. We’re not sure where it’s gonna go,” she added.

She has a connection to Las Vegas through a special organization called “Positively Arts” to reach kids and give them the confidence to perform.

“My dear, dear friend Bill Evans was there with Baz. He got involved with this amazing organization called Positively Arts, that uses performance and art therapy, to reach kids in all stages of life and all walks of life and gives them the confidence to perform, to sing, whether it’s theatrically or pop music. Getting up there and getting in touch with their emotions,” Noll added.

“There is some amazing talent in Las Vegas, and these kids were so enthusiastic and so jazzed, and ready to step into their own power as it were, because maybe they hadn’t been taught a certain way, and hadn’t been nudged to say ‘Hey! Why didn’t you think about it this way!’ Rather than singing it the other way. It’s about making the music their own. That’s when it’s really exciting,” Noll said.

Learn more about Christiane and the upcoming show “Dear Evan Hansen,” the award-winning musical, tonight on the MOJ Show on Facebook tonight at 7 p.m. on Monica’s Facebook page right here.