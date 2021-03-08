Mondays with Monica: Staying safe while traveling for spring break during the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring break is coming up and many are expected to travel.

Allegiant Air’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo joined Mondays with Monica to talk about what the airline is doing to keep people safe.

DeAngelo says Allegiant was the first airline to provide passengers with a health and safety kit, before masks were mandatory.

“At the end of the day, we are 100% leisure travel and we embrace that role… we’re focused on getting you there as safely, as fast and as cheaply as we can,” DeAngelo said.

Visit Allegiant’s website to learn more about their health and safety precautions.