Mondays with Monica: Emerald Dream Foundation helps local women

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hope and Relief Mission and the Emerald Dream Foundation have partnered to facilitate charitable giving throughout the Las Vegas valley and the state of Nevada.

They recently hosted a sisterhood shopping spree for 40 deserving women in the community.

Lana Fuchs, owner of Fuchs Global Venture Capital and Tracey Smith, brand manager for Fuchs Global join Monico O. Jackson to talk about the ways they are helping local women, who might be struggling, realize dreams through their foundation.