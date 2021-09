LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Power of Love Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The event takes place Oct. 16 at Resorts World.

This is the 25th anniversary of the gala and organizers say singers Kenneth Brian Edmonds also known as “Babyface” and Smokey Robinson will be honored and there will be some big entertainment names taking part in the event.