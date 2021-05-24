Mondays with Monica: Pawn Stars Poker Run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rick Harrison of the wildly popular Las Vegas based show, “Pawn Stars,” spoke with Monica Jackson about an upcoming fundraiser that is close to his heart.

On Saturday, May 28, the 7th Annual Pawn Stars Poker Run will take place. The proceeds will benefit the Hundley Foundation which helps improve the lives of children and families in need. One key area of focus is epilepsy.

Harrison will lead motorcyclists through Las Vegas on the Poker Run. Participants will stop at five checkpoints and draw a playing card. At the the end, there will be prizes based on the hands drawn.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can register at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop at 713 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The ride begins at 10 a.m.

Harrison also took a few minutes to talk about the upcoming season of “Pawn Stars” which is now in it’s 20th year.