Mondays with Monica: Organizers of PBR, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo discuss historic partnership and bringing the rodeo back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals will return to Las Vegas this year after taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in history, the sports organization is partnering with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

The CEO of PBR, Sean Gleason, and Obba Babatundé from the BPIR joined Mondays with Monica to talk about the importance behind the collaboration and what fans can look forward to come November when the event is held at T-Mobile Arena.

