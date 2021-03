LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a brand new procedure to help treat advanced heart disease.

The first doctor to perform the procedure in Nevada, Dr. Karthiek Narala, joined Mondays with Monica to talk about the importance of “Lithotripsy” and how the patient is recovering.

The procedure was approved by the FDA on Feb. 16 and Dr. Narala performed it on a patient on March 8 at St. Rose Siena in Henderson.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.