LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s best known as the lead singer of the funk band The Time and was a childhood friend of Prince.

Morris Day talks with Monica O. Jackson how his family is handling COVID-19 and virtual schooling for his son.

He also talks about some upcoming projects, including a new book called “On Time: A Princely Life in Funk” which looks back at his life and long friendship and years of musical partnership with Prince.