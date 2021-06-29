Mondays with Monica: Menopause and women leaving the workforce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monica O. Jackson spoke with Dr. Maria Keller, a local OBGYN, on how hundreds of thousands of women are leaving the workforce due to menopause.

According to a study published in Bloomberg, productivity losses could be in the $150 billion range each year due to this exodus.

Dr. Keller says it is not uncommon and menopause can be managed so women can keep their job and care for their personal relationships. Watch the above video as she gives advice on when to seek medical or psychological help. She says there are also over-the-counter resources available in neighborhood stores.