Mondays with Monica: LVCVA leader discusses tourism, conventions returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tourism is starting to return to Las Vegas, but the city has yet to see movement in the convention industry. That’s about to change very soon as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) gets ready to welcome back businesses and shows.

Monica O. Jackson spoke with Lori Nelson-Kraft, the senior vice president of communications for LVCVA about their mission to make Las Vegas the world’s premier destination for leisure and business travel.

The two also discuss the new $989 million expansion debuting at the convention center.

