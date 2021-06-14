Mondays with Monica: ‘Lupus Lady’ talks symptoms and summer months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this edition of “Mondays with Monica,” we talk Lupus, a disease that causes the body to attack its own tissues and organs. It affects at least 1.5 million people in the United States, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

There’s no specific cause of the disease, but the risk of triggering symptoms is much higher during the summer months.

Amanda Green, aka the “Lupus Lady,” joined us to explain why. She’s become a healthcare activist due to living with Lupus and other autoimmune conditions for decades.

