Mondays with Monica: How the pandemic is creating new opportunities for small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though a lot of people are still dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a great time to start a small business.

Craig Kirkland with Nevada State Bank joined Monica O. Jackson on Mondays with Monica to discuss the opportunities for individuals looking to run a business of their own during the pandemic.

Kirkland says there’s a lot of resources out there, such as the Small Business Development Corporation which can help people start a business plan.

“I think the important thing is to network, to connect with your local chambers to hear about things and resources that may be available to you… Invest in yourself by learning. There’s a lot of information available online and through nonprofit resources,” Kirkland noted.

