LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a rough year for many businesses, especially smaller ones. Monica Jackson talks with Mary Beth Sewald, the president and CEO of Vegas Chamber, about the contacts and crucial resources that the chamber offers to its members.

Seward says the purpose of the chamber is to support and cultivate the growth of the business. She adds the Vegas Chamber is the only one in the country with a one-stop business hub. They also offer free professional coaching.