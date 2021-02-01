Monday’s with Monica: Heart disease poses risk for women, especially minorities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is “Go Red” for women and is meant to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Men and women often experience different symptoms when it comes to heart disease. While men often have classic symptoms such as chest pain, nausea and shortness of breath, women don’t typically have those symptoms and may not experience any symptoms prior to a heart attack.

Heart disease is also a serious risk for minority women.

Monica O. Jackson talks with cardiologist Dr. Karthiek Narala about what women need to know.