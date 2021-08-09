Mondays with Monica: First day back in class for CCSD students; parents and teachers tackling ‘new normal’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the first day back in class for CCSD students. Parents and teachers are tackling pandemic-related challenges.

Monica spoke with John Etzell who is the executive director of Boys Town Nevada as he shared how you can help kids get acclimated to the “new normal.”

John Etzell and his wife are parents to 3 teenagers. He shared a few helpful tips that can help parents when it comes to managing the “new normal” in school.

Communication – Listen to what is going on in their world from their perspective

Flexibility – They are experiencing school during a pandemic for the first time

Routine – Set realistic goals and a schedule that allows your child to adjust

Etzell says he has a partnership with the Clark County School District and that the connection can help parents and teachers if they find themselves in a crisis with a child or student.

If a parent wants to reach out for a consultation with Boys Town Nevada, please visit their website, call 702-642-7070, or email inf0@hope.bodystown.org. Someone is available to assist parents in English and Spanish.