Mondays with Monica: Finding support if you’re diabetic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Diabetes affects millions of Americans and it’s the leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, amputation and stroke.

People with diabetes also face much higher risks for complications if they contract COVID-19. The lockdown amid the pandemic has also proven challenging for some diabetics.

Tasha Thatcher with the Nevada Diabetes Association talks about some of the programs offered to help everyone from children to adults to manage their diabetes. They also have a partnership with the school district to support children.