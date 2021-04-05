Mondays with Monica: Eye doctor explains screen time impact on children’s eyes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve all spent more time in front of the screen during the pandemic, whether that’s because of working from home or watching television to pass the time. Many kids, too, have been sitting in front of a computer screen due to distance learning.

Dr. Nelson Lopez from the Lopez Eye Institute joined Mondays with Monica to talk about the impact screen time has had on children this past year.

Dr. Lopez describes how a new eye health issue is affecting children and how parents can help their kids avoid dry eyes and straining.

