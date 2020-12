LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An award winning producer, musician and songwriter is using his talents to help children.

Con Fullam, creator of the group “Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus,” joined “Mondays with Monica” to talk about how music is helping young girls across the world.

The group, Pihcintu, has performed at the United Nations, the White House, the Kennedy Center and the National Cathedral, just to name a few.

To learn more about Pihcintu, click HERE.