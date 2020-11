LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She’s best known as a virtuoso drummer, musician and wife to music icon Carlos Santana.

Cindy Blackman Santana talks with Monica O. Jackson on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry, along with her new music.

She also lends some advice to aspiring young musicians on ways they can sharpen their skills during the pandemic.

Her new CD “Give the Drummer Some” is available now.