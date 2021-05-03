Mondays with Monica: Chuck Bowling discusses Las Vegas resorts recovering from pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, but everything came to a screeching halt when the pandemic first hit. Finally, the city is starting to bounce back.

Chuck Bowling, the president and COO of the Mandalay Bay, Delano and Luxor joined Monica O. Jackson on Mondays with Monica to talk about the resorts’ recovery.

Bowling shares what it was like to close down the properties last year and the experience of opening back up.

