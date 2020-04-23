‘Mondays Dark’ telethon to aid local performers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip is dark right now and that means a lot of local performers are out of work. So, that’s where “Mondays Dark” is stepping in to help.

A live stream telethon is planned for Monday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. All of the proceeds will be donated to local local actors, dancers, musicians and crew members for shows. Some of the big names included in the telethon will be comedian Brad Farrett, Joey Fatone from NSYNC, Jon Taffer from Bar Rescue and cast members from Cirque du Soliel.

You can access the live stream at this link.

The man behind the mission, Mark Shunock, talked about the fundraiser with 8 News Now.