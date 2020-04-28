‘Mondays Dark’ telethon raises more than $120K for local entertainers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip is dark right now and that means a lot of local performers are out of work. So, that’s where “Mondays Dark” is stepping in to help.

Some of the big names included in the telethon were comedian Brad Farrett, Joey Fatone from NSYNC, Shania Twian and cast members from Cirque du Soliel.

A live stream telethon took place Monday night for six hours. The telethon raised more than $120,000. The man behind the mission, Mark Shunock, expects a final tally in the next few days.

All of the proceeds will be donated to local local actors, dancers, musicians and crew members for shows.

The man behind the mission, Mark Shunock, talked about the fundraiser with 8 News Now.