LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mondays Dark, Las Vegas’ premiere variety show for a cause, will be celebrating 10 years of giving back at a year-end anniversary spectacular.

On Dec. 11, the charitable movement organization will be hosting a 10-year Anniversary Show at the Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms Casino Resort. The show is set to start at 8 p.m.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!” Mark Shunock, creator of Mondays Dark and founder of The Space, said. “Mondays Dark has become so much more than just a Monday night concert. It has become a staple in our nonprofit community here in Vegas. We will continue to change the way people think about giving back and I’m so excited for what’s to come with this organization.”

In traditional Mondays Dark fashion, guests at the 10-year Anniversary Show will enjoy a night of entertainment from Las Vegas’ top entertainers. The lineup will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Guests will also be able to bid on luxurious silent auction items.

The 2024 charity lineup will also be announced during the anniversary event.

Limited tables of four are available at $400. Reserved Seating starts at $20. All tickets are available on the Mondays Dark website.

Twice a month, Mondays Dark gathers an eclectic cast of guests, including musical acts and stars from Hollywood and The Strip, for 90 minutes of chat, entertainment, and a lot of laughs in The Space. The mission of the group is to raise $10,000 in 90 minutes for a charity.

Tickets to each Mondays Dark event range from $20 to $50. The last four Mondays Dark events are as follows:

