Monday, May the 4 is National Star Wars Day!

Art Deco May the 4th be with you (May 4) Star Wars celebration Day text. Decorative greeting card, sign with vintage letters.

(CNN) — This week will be a great one for Star Wars fans! Not only will there be two new releases, but “National Star Wars Day” is on Monday, May the fourth.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase “May the force be with you” and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic, but don’t worry, there will be plenty of celebrations going on.

On Monday, Disney-Plus is debuting a new 8-part docu-series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It is a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Also, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will arrive on the streaming service.