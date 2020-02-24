LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab some guacamole or maybe some salsa because Monday is National Tortilla Chip Day!

Millions of people across the country love tortilla chips, so it is a great excuse to open up a bag. Tortilla chips are usually made from corn tortillas cut into wedges and then fried.

They were originally known in Mexico as tostados, but were first mass-produced in Los Angeles in the 1940s.

Tortilla chips are often used to make nachos. To celebrate, take a picture of the tortilla chips you are eating and use the hashtag #NationalTortillaChipDay on social media.