Family members on Cape Cod play Scrabble in Orleans, Massachusetts on July 10, 2016. Scrabble is word game trademarked by Hasbro, Inc. and available in 29 languages around the world. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

(CNN) — It’s time to get your game on because Monday is National Scrabble Day!

Monday marks the birthday of the game’s inventor, Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born on April 13, 1899.

The game is now so popular that it has sold in 121 nations and is played in 29 different languages. More than 150 million Scrabble sets have been sold.

It was even made into a daytime TV game show in the 1980’s.

You can enjoy the day by playing with family at home, or online.

Be sure to post pictures to social media with the hashtag: #NationalScrabbleDay!