(CNN) — It’s time to get your game on because Monday is National Scrabble Day!
Monday marks the birthday of the game’s inventor, Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born on April 13, 1899.
The game is now so popular that it has sold in 121 nations and is played in 29 different languages. More than 150 million Scrabble sets have been sold.
It was even made into a daytime TV game show in the 1980’s.
You can enjoy the day by playing with family at home, or online.
Be sure to post pictures to social media with the hashtag: #NationalScrabbleDay!