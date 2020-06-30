Monday ends with Mahogany Fire onlt 5% contained; blaze is similar to Carpenter 1 Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Monday night ended with some good news for people living up on Mount Charleston. According to NV Energy, power was restored to everyone in the area. However, crews are still fighting the 3,000-acre brush fire.

The so-called Mahogany Fire started Sunday afternoon near the Mahogany Grove Campground, which is about half-way up the mountain. As of Monday night, 38 fire personnel were on scene working to contain it, both on the ground and from above. Also, as of Monday night, the Mahogany Fire was only 5% contained.

“We were much more effective today,” said Ray Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the Mahogany Fire is still under investigation. For people who live in the area, seeing all of the smoke on Mount Charleston brought back memories of the Carpenter 1 Fire of 2013.

SPRING MOUNTAINS NRA, NV – JULY 06: Smoke and flames from the Carpenter 1 fire are seen along a ridgeline in the Spring Mountains range early on July 6, 2013 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. More than 9,000 acres have burned since lightning sparked the blaze in Carpenter Canyon on the Pahrump, Nevada side of Mount Charleston on Monday. More than 400 firefighters are battling the as yet uncontained wildfire which crested the peak of Mount Charleston on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of 520 people as it began descending the east side of the mountain, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

That fire started almost exactly seven years ago, due to a lightning strike. Experts say both blazes have similarities, including starting just days before the Fourth of July, but they also are drastically different.

“They both had a lot of extreme fire behavior,” Johnson said. “The Mahogany fire burned 3,040 acres or so in one day. The Carpenter Fire, when it first started, wasn’t burning that actively.”

The Carpenter 1 Fire eventually consumed around 28,000 acres on Mount Charleston.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 09: Smoke from the Carpenter 1 fire in the Spring Mountains range is illuminated by the setting sun as it billows behind hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip on July 9 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nearly 20,000 acres have burned since lightning sparked the blaze in Carpenter Canyon on the Pahrump, Nevada side of Mount Charleston on July 1. More than 800 firefighters are battling the wildfire which crested the peak of Mount Charleston on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of 520 people as it began descending the east side of the mountain, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The fire is 15% contained and fire officials estimate that they won’t have it fully contained until July 19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fire officials say what caused the Mahogany Fire to spread so rapidly — were the gusty winds. While the winds were extremely strong Sunday, they have since calmed down, so airdrops of retardent are expected to continue.

Experts at the National Weather Service tell 8 News NOW the conditions should remain mild throughout the week.

“They should be able to get a pretty good handle on this fire over the next few days,” said Andy Gorelow, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Carpenter 1 Fire took about eight weeks to contain. But Gorelow says what can help this time around is updated technology.

“Our model resolution has been a lot greater, so we can see wind patterns a lot better than we could before,” Gorelow said.

The same goes for the U.S. Forest Service.

“Some of the technology on the aircraft, the GPS units, some of the infrared-type equipment are little more updated now than they were a few years ago,” Johnson said.

It’s all a good sign as the firefight continues.

Another great similarity between both the Mahogany and Carpenter 1 Fires is no injuries have been reported.