The Monarch fire burns in the hills southeast of Gardnerville on Wednesday. (Douglas County)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire in rural Nevada has grown to 800 acres.

The Monarch fire in Douglas County just southeast of Gardnerville was reported Wednesday afternoon and is not threatening any structures at this time.

The #MonarchFire in the Fish Springs Pinenut Creek Rd area. No structures are threatened at this time.

Stay aware of your surroundings. Stay aware and alert in the event of wind changes. Estimated @200 acres. (subject to change) For updates visit https://t.co/x9kP3mGc7I pic.twitter.com/kW8rRJYK1g — Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) June 24, 2020

Agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the East Fork Fire District, the US Forest Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry have responded to the fire.

No roads are currently closed.