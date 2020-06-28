Monarch Fire now 97% contained in Douglas County

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials say the Monarch Fire near Gardnerville is now almost completely contained. “Mop up” efforts are currently underway and suppression repair efforts have also begun.

Despite strong winds in the area, minimal fire activity was reported Saturday night. No closures are in place and no injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike sometime last week. The fire was first reported at 12:41 p.m. on June 24.