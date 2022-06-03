LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2021 was one of the deadliest years for gun violence in the United States.

As part of Wear Orange weekend, the Nevada chapter of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots anti-gun violence movement, is hosting an event to promote gun violence prevention and honor the lives of those affected by gun violence.

The event is being held on National Gun Violence Awareness Day at Lorenzi Park. Governor Steve Sisolak is set to make an appearance at the event.

The event comes just days after the tragic shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and Tulsa.

Attendees of the event will be wearing orange, the color that hunters normally wear in the woods in order to protect themselves and others. Wear Orange weekend was started in 2015 by a group of teenagers in Chicago after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in 2013. Thousands participate in Wear Orange to honor Hadiya and all other victims of gun violence.