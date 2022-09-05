LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother charged with the murder of her 7-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty and serve a minimum of 28 years in prison, documents showed.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, court documents filed Sept. 1 said.

As part of the plea deal, Moreno-Rodriguez will serve a sentence of 28 years to life, documents said. She will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Hikers discovered Liam Husted’s body near Mountain Springs off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump on May 28, 2021.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez (LVMPD)

A state prosecutor said Moreno-Rodriguez confessed to the killing and said she strangled her autistic son and left him naked.

Police arrested Moreno Rodriguez in Denver nearly two weeks later. When police arrested her, she was having breakfast with a man she had met days earlier, investigators told the I-Team.

Liam Husted, 7, with his father, Nicholas Husted. (KLAS)

Less than two weeks before that, Moreno Rodriguez and her son had checked into a Las Vegas hotel. A day later, Liam was found dead. Using databases from license plate readers, police tracked the mother’s car from northern California to southern California to southern Nevada. The car was then tracked to Colorado on May 29.

Investigators believe Moreno Rodriguez killed Liam early in the morning on May 28, leaving him naked and dragging his body behind a bush. His clothing was never found.

Investigators said Moreno-Rodriguez left San Jose with her son to start a new life.

A trial was scheduled to begin later this month. It is unclear when Moreno-Rodriguez will appear in court next.