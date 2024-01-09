LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the mother and sons killed in a suspected DUI crash that occurred in Henderson Sunday evening.

The coroner identified Rebecca Post, 38; Achilles Quintanilla, 6; and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, as the victims who were killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The case of death for all three was listed as blunt force trauma.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive. Police said Post was stopped at a stoplight in the intersection when her sedan was hit from behind at a high rate of speed.

Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Boucher said Darryl Smith, 36, was driving the pickup truck that hit Post’s car, causing her to collide with two other vehicles.

Darryl Smith faces 3 counts of DUI resulting in death and 1 count of reckless driving. (HPD)

When officers arrived, they found a man in distress pointing toward the intersection. He told police that his wife, Post, and two sons were involved.

According to police, Smith appeared intoxicated and stumbled out of his truck. Police said he smelled of alcohol and asked him if he had been drinking, an arrest report stated.

Smith replied saying, “I had a pretty good amount,” and said he had three glasses of wine and cough syrup, according to police.

Medical personnel also took two passengers from one of the other vehicles to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was also taken to the hospital where officers observed him having “bloodshot watery eyes” and a “strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from him, the report said.

Smith faces three counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed.