Mom intentionally spills hot chocolate on baby

CINCINNATI (CBS) — What seemed like an accident has now left a woman, Ashley Neal, facing a criminal abuse charge after her 10-month-old foster child was burned by hot chocolate at a McDonald’s restaurant.

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve seen in 20 years,” said James Hall, Winchester Police Captain.

After police reviewed security video of the incident, they determined they had enough evidence to charge her.

Originally, this was a call for Emergency Medical Services, but Winchester police received several tips from McDonald’s employees who said there was more to this story.

“They contacted us, we reviewed the video and saw there were some irregularities in the video different from the story the female had given,” added Hall.

Police said the video showed Neal taking the hot chocolate and dumping it on the child’s head and then falling. She told Police she doesn’t know what happened.

“This day and age people do all sorts of things for all sorts of reasons so we don’t know what the underlying reason was and why she wanted to harm the child but its something we definitely needed to look into,” added Hall.