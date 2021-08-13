Mom enters plea in 35-year-old Las Vegas cold case of Francillon Pierre, refuses to admit guilt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who disappeared in 1986 has taken a plea deal, accepting a voluntary manslaughter charge while admitting that authorities have the evidence to prove she killed her son.

Amy Elizabeth Fleming, 63, took what is known as an “Alford plea,” and continues to deny she is responsible for the boy’s death. She was originally charged with murder in 2019.

Francillon Pierre (File photo, provided by North Las Vegas Police)

Francillon Pierre, 3, went missing 35 years ago during an outing to Broadacres swap meet, a sprawling outdoor business at the corner of Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The boy’s body was never found.

Fleming, formerly known as Amy Luster, was arrested in Florida and extradited to Las Vegas.

Fleming and her husband, Lee Luster, reported the boy missing from a North Las Vegas swap meet in 1986.

Detectives reopened the cold case in 2017 and determined Fleming was involved in the child’s death, police said.

