Mom charged with DUI in son’s death misses court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lauren Prescia, the mother of a 1-year-old boy killed in a violent car crash, did not make her court appearance Thursday morning due to medical reasons.

The court did not elaborate on medical reasons.

Prescia was appointed a new attorney Thursday morning after her previous attorney withdrew from the case due to a conflict.

Prescia, 23, is being held on a $50,000 bail. She is accused of driving impaired and speeding which led to the deadly crash on Sunday night that killed 22-month-old Royce Jones.

Attorney Daniel Hill will represent Lauren Prescia.

Daniel Hill was represent Prescia and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 30 at 8 a.m.

The father of Royce Jones, who was charged with reckless driving Wednesday, is due to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

Police say Cameron Hubbard Jones is also responsible for the crash. According to police, the two, who were in separate cars, were speeding on Rampart Boulevard moments before the crash. Hubbard Jones was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour and Prescia was traveling at 121 miles per hour, police said.

The two were on the phone with each other and in the process of a custody exchange when the crash happened on June 12 near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.