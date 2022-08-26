LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New flooding has led to the re-closing of the Mojave National Preserve in California just over the border near Primm, NV.

According to the Preserve, the latest heavy rains washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered South Kelbaker Road with rocks, sand, and debris.

(nps.gov)

On Thursday more than two inches of rain fell near the Hole-in-the-Wall area, south of the Kelso Dunes. Several campers were rescued from a campsite there after the park service did emergency repairs to roads.

Cima Road, Kelso Cima Road, Kelbaker Road, Ivanpah Road, Morning Star Road, Essex Road, Black Canyon Road, and the Mojave Road are closed for public safety. The Mojave Road, a historic trans-desert pathway and now a dirt road, remains impassable across Soda Lake due to standing water and deep mud that would strand even four-wheel drive vehicles.

The National Park Service is planning on keeping the Preserve and its roads closed until further notice. Drivers are warned to pay close attention to GPS directions since some mapping services will attempt to route cars through areas that are impassable.

One vehicle was recently trapped in a wash on North Kelbaker, and though the occupants were not injured, the vehicle had to be abandoned.