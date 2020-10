LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will soon be more space to explore around Lake Mead.

A new water trail is being added where the Black Canyon Water Trail ends. The new water trail is called the Mojave National Water Trail. It is one of 30 across the nation being added in 25 states.

It adds 76 more miles from the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River in into Arizona.

The expansion is made possible through the Great American Outdoors Act signed into law back in August.