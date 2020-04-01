Mojave Max emerges from burrow, marking official start of spring in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moving a little slow, and probably a little groggy, but ready to fell the fresh air, Mojave Max, Nevada’s favorite desert tortoise, emerged officially marking the start of spring in the Las Vegas valley.

Mojave Max came out of brumation Wednesday afternoon. Warmer temperatures, longer daylight hours, and his own internal clock are all factors contributing to Mojave Max’s emergence every year.

According to information 8 News NOW received from Clark County last year, the earliest Mojave Max has ever emerged was back in February 14, 2005. The latest was on April 17, 2012.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Spring Preserves provided 8 News Now with the video of Mojave Max.