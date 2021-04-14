Mojave Max could set a record for emerging late

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maybe he just extra sleepy this year! Mojave Max has yet to emerge from his burrow at Springs Preserve.

Mojave Max, whose appearance officially marks the beginning of spring for the desert, is still in brumation. Usually, he has emerged by now.

I haven't emerged yet but I am getting ready! Just sitting on my front porch! (sped up 32x speed) pic.twitter.com/d4YCJ66oT7 — Mojave Max (@MojaveMax) April 13, 2021

Last year, Mojave Max emerged on April 1 at 11:39 a.m. The earliest he has come out of brumation was on Feb. 14, 2005 and the latest was on April 17, 2012.

Every year, Clark County elementary school children enter a contest to guess when he will emerge and have the opportunity to win some great prizes.