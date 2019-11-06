Mojave Max contest opens to CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year again, when the weather starts to cool off and Las Vegas’ favorite tortoise heads to his burrow! The 2020 Mojave Max Emergence Contest officially opened Tuesday. The CCSD student who guesses most closely when Mojave Max will emerge from hibernation will win a variety of prizes.

Mojave Max, the tortoise that lives at Springs Preserve, goes into his burrow every fall to begin brumation, a way to hibernate. In the spring, when the weather begins to warm up, Max emerges. The student who guesses when Mojave Max will emerge as closely as possible to the correct day, hour and minute (without going over) wins.

Students from Clark County, in grades K-5 who are enrolled in public, private, and registered home schools of CCSD are eligible to win. The grand prize winner and his or her entire class will win Mojave Max t-shirts, Mojave Max olympic-style medals, a pizza party and a field trip to Springs Preserve to meet the tortoise.

The winner also receives a laptop computer, a Springs Preserve year-long family membership, an “America the Beautiful” year-long pass to National Parks and Federal Recreational areas and a backpack filled with outdoor goodies.

The winner’s teacher receives a laptop computer and the winning school receives a large trophy identifying them as the winner.

To enter the contest, visit here and fill out the ‘Emergence Contest’ form.