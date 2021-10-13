CCSD Police: Mojave High School coach arrested, accused of sexual conduct with student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Clark County School District Police, 21-year-old Michael Jones has been arrested on one count of sexual conduct between school staff/volunteer and student.

Jones served as a coach at Mojave High School since 2019.

The arrest stems from an investigation at Mojave High School in October 2021.

According to the release, Jones has been terminated from his position.

CCSD Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Jones to call (702) 799-5411.