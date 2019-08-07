NEW DETAILS: Mojave coach used ‘POF’ dating app to contact troubled teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mojave High School PE teacher and head football coach Abraham Gonzalez began a sexual relationship with a teen-age girl after meeting her through the online dating app “Plenty of Fish,” according to an arrest report.

Gonzalez is accused of kidnapping, child abuse and selling a controlled substance, according to the Clark County School District Police.

He took the teen on trips to California and Utah against her parents’ wishes and frequently bought marijuana for her. He also gave her a smartphone and paid for the cell service.

The girl attended another high school in the valley but was homeschooled after December of last year.

According to interviews in the arrest report, the girl many medical and emotional problems. She is described as a special needs child, and a special needs teacher went to her house three times a week during homeschooling.

Besides his teaching and coaching positions at the school, Gonzalez drives for Uber and Lyft, according to an interviews in the report.

Gonzalez, 41, was arrested July 29 and will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the case is fully investigated, said Sgt. Bryan Zink, CCSDPD public information officer. Gonzalez has been with the district since 2006.