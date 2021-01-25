Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in rollover tour bus crash; name of Las Vegas-based bus company also revealed

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona has identified the person killed in a Friday night tour bus crash. Shelley Ann Voges, 53, of Boonville, Indiana lost her life in the crash, deputies said.

Dozens of others were injured when the bus, managed by Comedy On Deck Tours out of Las Vegas, rolled and landed on its side.

Three passengers with critical injuries were seen and treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Two of the initial three passengers who sustained critical injuries were later transported to Las Vegas area hospitals for treatment.

All three critical patients’ conditions have since been updated to stable. Forty additional passengers of the bus were treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center and released.

Deputies said the bus was headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation before the tour bus had rolled and landed on its side at approximately milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says at least 48 occupants, including the driver, were in the vehicle when the wreck occurred on Diamond Bar Road. The ages of the passengers range from 20 years of age to 60 years of age.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined, and no information was available about the vehicle’s speed or other circumstances that might be related, a MCSO spokeswoman said.