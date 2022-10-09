LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The body of a California man was recovered from Lake Havasu after reports of a swimmer having drowned.

Michael Dean Phan, 47, was last seen swimming at Lake Havasu on Saturday (Oct. 8), according to the Mojave County Sherrif’s Office. A post on the agency’s Facebook page said Phan was from Garden Grove, California.

Officials said the body was recovered around 11:15 a.m. Sunday after the Mojave County Sherrif’s Office Division of Boating Safety conducted a search near the North Basin of Lake Havasu.

At the time of the drowning report, rescue divers were unable to locate the man due to low visibility.

The Sherrif’s office said winds were gusting upward of 40 mph, with waves more than 3 feet tall. The following day rescue divers located the man’s body in nearly 32 feet of water.