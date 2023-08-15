LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $2,500 reward in exchange for any information that could lead to an arrest of the suspect of a cold case homicide from 1989.

On Nov. 24, 1989, detectives responded to a report of human remains found in a desert area around 1.5 miles south of Interstate 40, at milepost 66.5. The person who reported the remains stated she found the body and several items that could be used as evidence, officials said.

Detectives made note that the homicide had potentially happened a few months prior to the body being found due to the decomposition of the remains. An autopsy was performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause of death was never determined, and the remains could not be identified.

The victim was described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and between the ages of 25 and 30.

The items found at the scene were sent for testing, but they did not provide any usable information, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.