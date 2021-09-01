Mohave County deputy arrested on sex charge involving 15-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing a felony charge of sexual conduct with a minor after he was arrested on Tuesday by the Kingman Police Department.

An investigation began on Aug. 26, when Kingman police were notified by the sheriff’s office of a June 30 incident involving Andrew Jacob Sundberg, 22, and a 15-year-old girl that he knew through friends. Investigators learned that both Sundberg and the victim had consumed alcohol and were intoxicated, according to a news release from the Kingman Police Department.

Detectives interviewed Sundberg on Tuesday and he was arrested after he admitted being involved, police said.

Sundberg is being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

“This is shocking and despicable behavior,” said Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster. “Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree.”

Sundberg was hired as a detention officer in January 2018 and promoted to deputy in January 2020, graduating from the police academy in June 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.