LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement in North Kingman Arizona says the Mohave Community college was put on lockdown on Friday due to an active crime scene nearby.

According to officials, an armed and dangerous suspect in the area was eventually taken into custody.

The college campus however remains on lockdown at this time.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for details.